La edición 59 de los Grammy Awards ya inició y la lista de ganadores ya es extensa.

Los premios de esta noche serán presentados por nada más y nada menos que James Corden, quien promete darnos una noche llena de risas junto a las estrellas más top de la industria de la música.

La ceremonia de este 2017 también se está llevando a cabo en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Katy Perry, John Legend, Bruno Mars y Adele tomarán el escenario de esta esperada premiación.

La Academia de Grabación también anunció que planea hacer un tributo especial en honor a Prince y George Michael, quienes fallecieron el año pasado.

Mira la lista de ganadores de los Grammy Awards 2017:

Record del Año: Adele, “Hello”.

Álbum del Año: Adele, 25.

Canción del Año: Adele, “Hello”.

Mejor Álbum Rap: Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book.

Mejor Álbum Urbano Contemporáneo: Beyoncé, “Lemonade”.

Mejor Actuación Country Solista: Maren Morris, “My Church”

Mejor Canción Rock: David Bowie, “Blackstar”.

Mejor Dúo Pop/Presentación Grupal: Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”.

Mejor Artista Nuevo: Chance the Rapper.

Mejor Grabación de Ópera: James Conlon, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles.

Mejor Actuación Coral: Krzysztof Penderecki, “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1”.

Mejor Solo Clásico Instrumental: Zuill Bailey, “Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway”

Mejor Álbum Vocal Clásico Solista: Dorothea Röschmann, Schumann & Berg and Ian Bostridge, Shakespeare Songs

Mejor Compendio Clásico: Giancarlo Guerrero, Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon a Castle

Mejor Composición Clásica Contemporánea: Michael Daughtery, Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino: Chucho Valdés, Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac

Mejor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional: Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal: Adele, 25

Productor del Año, No-Clásico: Greg Kurstin

Mejor Presentación Solista Pop: Adele, “Hello”.

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa: David Bowie, Blackstar.

Mejor Álbum de Rock: Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I’m Pretty

Mejor Presentación Metal: Megadeath, “Dystopia”.

Mejor Presentación Rock: David Bowie, “Blackstar”.

Mejor Canción de Rap: Drake, Hotline Bling.

Mejor Presentación Rap: Chance the Rapper, “No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)”

Mejor Álbum R&B: Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live

Mejor Canción R&B: Maxwell, “Lake by the Ocean”

Mejor Actuación Tradicional R&B: Lalah Hathaway, “Angel”

Mejor Actuación R&B: Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”

Mejor Álbum de Comedia: Patton Oswalt, Talking for Clapping

Mejor Álbum de Reggae: Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley

Mejor Álbum de Raíces Regionales: Kalani Pe’a, E Walea

Mejor Álbum de Folk: Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent

Mejor Álbum de Contemporáneo de Blues: Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland

Mejor Álbum Bluegrass: O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor, Coming Home

Mejor Álbum Tradicional de Blues: Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat

Mejor Canción de Raíces Americanas: Vince Gill, “Kid Sister”

Mejor Actuación de Raíces Americanas: Sarah Jarosz, “House of Mercy”

Mejor Álbum Latino Tropical: Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo, Donde Están?

Mejor Álbum Regional Mexicano (Incluyendo Tejano): Vicente Fernández, Un Azteca en el Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)

Mejor Álbum de Rock Latino, Urbano o Alternativo: ile, ilevitable

Mejor Álbum Americano: William Bell, This Is Where I Live

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino: Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas

Mejor Álbum Country: Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Mejor Canción Country: Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind”

Mejor Dúo Country/Presentación de Agrupación: Pentatonix, “Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)”

Mejor Álbum de Raíces Gospel: Joey+Rory, Hymns

Mejor Álbum de Ensamblaje de Jazz: Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental: John Scofield, Country for Old Men

Mejor Álbum Vocal de Jazz: Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley

Mejor Solo Improvisado de Jazz: John Scofield, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo: Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha

Mejor Álbum Electrónica/Dance: Flume, Skin

Mejor Presentación Música Chamber/Ensamblaje Pequeño: Third Coast Percussion, “Steve Reich”

Mejor Grabación Dance: The Chainsmokers, “Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya)”

Mejor Álbum New Age: White Sun, White Sun II

Mejor Canción/Presentación Gospel: Tamela Mann, “God Provides”

Mejor Canción/Presentación de Música Contemporánea Cristiana: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, “Thy Will”

Mejor Álbum Gospel: Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Love Remains

Mejor Álbum de Música Mundial: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home

Mejor Álbum Infantil: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One

Mejor Álbum Mundial Hablado: Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox

Mejor Álbum de Música Teatral: The Color Purple

Mejor Compilación de Soundtrack para un Contenido Visual: Miles Ahead

Mejor Score Soundtrack para un Contenido Visual: John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Merjor Canción Escrita para un Contenido Visual: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Mejor Composición Instrumental: Ted Nash, “Spoken at Midnight”

Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Capela: Jacob Collier, “You and I”

Mejor Arreglo, Instrumentos y Voces: Jacob Collier, “Flintstones”

Mejor Paquete de Grabación: David Bowie, Blackstar

Mejor Caja o Paquete Especial Edición Limitada: Edith Piaf, Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Mejor Álbum de Notas: Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along

Mejor Álbum Histórico: Bob Dylan, The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)

Álbum con Mejor Ingeniería, No-Clásico: David Bowie, Blackstar

Mejor Grabación Remixed: Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)”

Álbum con Mejor Sonido Surround: Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Álbum con Mejor Ingenería, Clásico: Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles

Productor del Año, Clásico: David Frost

Mejor Presentación de Orquesta: Boston Symphony Orchestra, “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9”

Mejor Video Musical: Beyoncé, “Formation”

Mejor Filme Musical: The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years